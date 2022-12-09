HOMEWOOD, IL - Charles A. Hanks (Chuck), age 89 of Homewood, IL, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by three children: Dennis (Tammy) Hanks, Gail (Dave) Yeager, and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hanks, Jr. Also surviving are his siblings: James (Verleen) Hanks of Mechanicsburg, PA, sister, Karen (Frank) Hensley of Dyer, IN; and brother, Jerry (Jvonna) Hanks of Clovis, NM. Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Darlene; brother, Jack and sister-in-law, Constance.

Friends are invited to visit with Chuck's family on Saturday, December 10 from 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel. Chuck will be laid to rest in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinsons.org) or the American Cancer Society.

Chuck honorably served our country in the US Army during the Korean War. He had worked at Bliss and Laughlin Steel Company in Harvey, IL. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Country Club Hills, IL. He was an avid bowler and a Chicago sports teams fan. www.schroederlauer.com