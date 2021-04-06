MILLER, IN - Charles A. Ruckman, Jr., age 78, of Miller, passed away April 1, 2021.

In 1969, Charles began working in Gary, IN as an Attorney, then Corporation Counsel and finally Comptroller. He later worked as Comptroller for Bloomington, IN and for Legal Aid.

Charles enjoyed fishing, RVing, movies, was a model train enthusiast, and like most of his family, he was an avid IU Sports fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Charles will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Willa Ruckman; sister, Victoria; brother, William; nephew, Chris. Charles is survived by his wife Peggy; daughter Rebecca (Mark); granddaughters: Natalie and Nicole; brother James (Sherry); nephews: Matt (Elana) and Ryan (Betsy); nieces: Julie (Corey) and Kristin (Ethan).

A private service for Charles will be held. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.