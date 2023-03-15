Feb. 8, 1942 - Mar. 11, 2023
GRIFFITH, IN - Charles A. Rushing, age 81, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Loving husband of the late Helen K. Rushing, nee Majors. Devoted father of Lisa (Brien) Schroers. Cherished grandfather of Emily Rushing. Dear brother of Nancy (late Carmen) Barone, George Rushing, Stephen (Valerie) Rushing, the late Jane (late James) Warren, late Judy Rushing and late Fred Rushing. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Margaret Rushing.
Visitation Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery – Crown Point, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).