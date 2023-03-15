GRIFFITH, IN - Charles A. Rushing, age 81, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Loving husband of the late Helen K. Rushing, nee Majors. Devoted father of Lisa (Brien) Schroers. Cherished grandfather of Emily Rushing. Dear brother of Nancy (late Carmen) Barone, George Rushing, Stephen (Valerie) Rushing, the late Jane (late James) Warren, late Judy Rushing and late Fred Rushing. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Margaret Rushing.