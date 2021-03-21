Apr. 8, 1928 - Mar. 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Charles A. Stephan, age 92, passed away at his home in Valparaiso on March 6, 2021. He was born April 8, 1928 in Macedonia and immigrated as a young boy with his family to Gary, Indiana.

A proud Lew Wallace High School graduate, Stephan attended classes at the former Gary College, served for six years in the Indiana National Guard, and worked his entire career in supervision at United States Steel and its affiliated enterprises—American Bridge and Universal Atlas Cement and later Lehigh Cement.

Charles married the love of his life, the former Catherine Taseff, in 1954 and they remained married for 58 years until Catherine's passing in 2013. Together they raised three sons who survive him: Mark (Kimberly) of Carmel, Bill (Carol) of Carmel, and Bob (Rebecca) of Munster. He was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren: Laura (Scott) Ryan, Michael, Rachel (Matt) Zaudtke, Paul, Suzanne (Brian) East, Will, Nick and Cate, as well as six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Florence, of Valparaiso; and nephew James Stephan of Schererville.

He was preceded in death by, his father Clement; mother, Mary; brother, Steve (Rose) Stephan; as well as nephew, Jeffrey Stephan.The family is planning a private funeral service. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.