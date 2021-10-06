Charles Allan Fowler

May 2, 1934 — Oct. 3, 2021

FRANKFORT, IN — Charles Allan Fowler, age 87, of Frankfort, Indiana and Portage, Indiana passed away on October 3, 2021.

Born on May 2, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, his parents, Rhea and Harry Fowler, are now deceased. He married Bertha McIntyre (deceased).

Charles graduated from Hammond High School in 1952. Studying at Indiana University, he earned a master's degree in business and served in the Army Reserves.

He worked in business and sales management for U.S. Steel for 32 years. After retiring from the mill, he taught business and economics for Ivy Tech University.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and has wonderful memories of sailing on Lake Michigan.