Charles Allan Fowler
May 2, 1934 — Oct. 3, 2021
FRANKFORT, IN — Charles Allan Fowler, age 87, of Frankfort, Indiana and Portage, Indiana passed away on October 3, 2021.
Born on May 2, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, his parents, Rhea and Harry Fowler, are now deceased. He married Bertha McIntyre (deceased).
Charles graduated from Hammond High School in 1952. Studying at Indiana University, he earned a master's degree in business and served in the Army Reserves.
He worked in business and sales management for U.S. Steel for 32 years. After retiring from the mill, he taught business and economics for Ivy Tech University.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and has wonderful memories of sailing on Lake Michigan.
He is survived by: daughter, Florence Caddell (Bill); son, Joseph Fowler; step-daughter, Lori Everett (Chris); grandchildren: Brad Burdine (Andrea) and Gary Burdine; step-grandchildren: Alissa Nicole Donohue, Tony Donohue, Michael Caddell (Emily Dringenberg), Elizabeth Chenoweth (Paul); great-grandchildren: Gemma Burdine, Miles Burdine; step-great grandchildren: CJ Everett, Anna Everett, Brilee Cox, Brice Cox, Nicolas Cox, Chevelle Yoder, Cameron Chenoweth, Edie Caddell. Charles was previously married to Rosanna R. Fowler.
Due to COVID-19 virus, there will be no services.
Those who wish to express condolences to the family may do so at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Porter United Methodist Church (Portage, IN), Wesley Manor Employee Appreciation fund (Frankfort, IN) or a charity of your choice.