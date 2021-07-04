 Skip to main content
Charles Anderson

LYNWOOD, IL/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Charles Anderson, age 81 of Lynwood, IL/formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Wednesday June 30, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 4756 Melville Avenue, East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Rev. Carlton Barnes, Pastor, Rev. Dr. Addison Shields, Jr., officiating.

HINTON & WILIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Anderson and Adams families during their time of loss.

