Charles B. Gawlik

Charles B. Gawlik

HEGEWISCH, IL - Charles B. Gawlik, age 84, late of Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Carole J. Gawlik (nee Ziemba). Loving father of Gregory (Karen) Gawlik, Lorraine Gawlik-Jankowski and David (Kelly) Gawlik. Caring grandfather of: Alesa, Zachary, Aliya, Madison and Tanner. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Charles and Bertha Gawlik and brothers: Joseph and Raymond Gawlik.

Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chg. IL 60633. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com

