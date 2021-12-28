HEGEWISCH, IL - Charles B. Gawlik, age 84, late of Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Carole J. Gawlik (nee Ziemba). Loving father of Gregory (Karen) Gawlik, Lorraine Gawlik-Jankowski and David (Kelly) Gawlik. Caring grandfather of: Alesa, Zachary, Aliya, Madison and Tanner. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Charles and Bertha Gawlik and brothers: Joseph and Raymond Gawlik.