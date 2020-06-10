× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS - Charles Bocca, age 90, longtime resident of Lake of the Four Seasons, passed away at Brentwood of Hobart Memory Care Unit on June 8, 2020. He was born in Gary, IN, July 26, 1929 to Frank and Mary (nee Paska) Bocca. He was preceded in death by Norma Bocca in 2014.

He is survived by his daughter Barbara Miller of Utah; four grandchildren Kathrine Baldwin of Tennessee, Ryan Semerau of France, Emily Acosta and Sam Miller both of Utah; 16 great grandchildren; one sister Mary Ann (William) Geilnak.

Friends may visit with the family Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue (1/2 mile south of U.S. 30) Crown Point, IN. Private family burial.

Charlie graduated from Emerson High School in 1948. He played football and was the Junior Class President. He was a beverage salesman, member of the Gary Sportsmen Club, the VFW, and the American Legion Post 20. He was a disabled veteran from the Korean War. Charlie had many family and friends that will miss him. In lieu of flowers, please have a drink in memory of him. The family would like to thank the medical professionals for the wonderful care he received at Brentwood and from Harbour Lights Hospice. www.chapellawnfunerals.com