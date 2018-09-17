MERRILLVILLE, IN -Charles Bridgewaters age 90, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 15, 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Emma; four children: Cecilia (John) Klemme, Anita Bridgewaters, Michael (Rachel) Bridgewaters, and David (Tanya) Bridgewaters; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two sisters: Shirley Killion and Betty Pilipovich. Charles is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Pearl, brother Glen, and four sisters: Genevieve, Ruby, Marge, and Minnie.
Charles was a devout member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and retired from NIPSCO after 33 years of service. He is also a World War II Army Veteran.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHER FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday September 19, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place directly at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church (810 W. 73rd Ave, Merrillville) on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Brian Chadwick officiating with visitation one half-hour prior to the mass. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' memory to St. Jude's Childrens Research Hospital, St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Merrillville, or to any charity of your choice. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary