Charles C. Cissell, Jr.

He is survived by two half-brothers: Gary (Stevie) Cissell and Ricky (Vicki) Cissell, two daughters: Gayle Austgen and Michelle (Joseph) Navarro, and son-in-law Brian Mohan Sr. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jill (Bryan Murphy) Joseph, Daniel (Lindsay) Trzeciak, Melissa and Jacob Navarro, Michael Cissell, Brianna (Ryan) Reed, Brian Mohan Jr. and Mckenna Mohan; and four great grandchildren: Aidin, Roxanne and Rider Joseph, and Jack Trzeciak. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepparents: Lucyle (Lester) Barber and Charles C. (Marge) Cissell Sr., his stepbrother Gerald (Linda) Barber, his second wife Joan, his first wife Florence Styber, and his daughters Maureen Mohan and Leslie Cissell.

Chuck was born on May 5, 1931, in Calumet City, IL and grew up in the region. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. After being honorably discharged, he was employed by ARA Services until he retired. He was artistic and creative and could repair almost anything with duct tape. His sense of humor was one of a kind. He would say that being cremated was his last chance for a smokin' hot body. Private entombment took place on August 30,2021 at Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery in Monee, IL.