HAMMOND - Charles "Chuck" Anguiano, 91, of Hammond, IN, entered into eternal life and passed peacefully on July 12, 2022, with family at his side.

Charles served in the Marine Corp and the Reserves. He was a union electrician at Inland Steel for 38 years. He raised, bred, and showed pigeons for decades. Of which he received countless ribbons, trophies, and plaques of excellence. While continuing his passion for pigeons, in his retirement, he went on to earn an Advanced Master Gardener Certificate and was an accredited Indiana Certified Horticulturist. He worked 17 years at Allen Landscaping; was a Morton Senior High School grounds keeper, and Purdue University Calumet greens keeper. He volunteered thousands of hours of his time to public and government facilities for community beautification. Over the years, he had donated his own home-grown daylilies and hostas to the Master Gardener stand at the Lake County Fair. He loved his vegetable garden and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor, especially his delicious tomatoes. He took much pride in his lawn, flowers, and plants, but was particularly fond of his daylilies.

Charles was a member of the International Pigeon Club, Moose Lodge, Lake County Agricultural Society and Purdue Master Gardener Association.

Charles had a contagious smile, kind heart, and loved sharing his horticulture knowledge with all that would ask of him. He enjoyed sharing and hearing funny and individual life stories with all. He is often remembered as the man who loved to "cut a rug" on the dance floor at receptions. He loved life and sharing the beauty and joys of it. The family takes solace in the fact that he was doing what he loved, shortly before passing; tending to his gardens and waiting for the hummingbirds to visit while he watered.

Preceded in death by his son, Andrew Anguiano; sisters: Clara and Rebecca. Survivors: his wife, Frances (Santos) Anguiano; children: Linda Anguiano, Carolyn Schneider, Pamela Wicker (Brad), Charles R. Anguiano, Michael (Denise) Anguiano, Angela (Mark) Szymaszek; grandchildren: Lisa Schneider-(Marvel) De La Cruz, Ashely (Eric) Brown, Charles M. Anguiano, Sarah Wicker, Lisa Beth (Dustin) Cotner: great-grandchildren: Xzavier, Jayla, Adalyn, Genesis, Leah, Isaiah, Noah, Hunter, and Nova; and many beloved cousins, friends, neighbors and colleagues. Charles will be significantly missed by all.

Visitation will be held 3:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Friday, July 22, 2022 including Military Honors, and service at 6:30 P.M. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave, Munster IN (219) 924-3333. Family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made in Charles's honor to the Lake County Master Gardener Association Inc.