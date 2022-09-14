Charles "Chuck" Dodd
Sep. 27, 1945 – Sep. 10, 2022
HOBART, IN - Charles "Chuck" Dodd, age 76, passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 10, 2022.
Born in Hammond, he graduated from Donald E. Gavit High School in 1965 and dedicated his career to working at NIPSCO. Formerly of Munster, he and his family moved to Hobart 18 years ago and were welcomed by wonderful neighbors and a warm congregation. He enjoyed fishing with his grandsons, eating out with friends, and watching the Cubs and the Blackhawks win.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly (nee Jackson); son David; and brothers: Robert and Donald. He is survived by his son William (Laura); and grandsons: Connor, Logan, and Brendan.
A service will be held Saturday September 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6240 Grand Blvd, Hobart, IN.
Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CEREMATION SERVICES, CROWN POINT, IN..