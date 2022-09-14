 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles "Chuck" Dodd

  • 0
Charles "Chuck" Dodd

Charles "Chuck" Dodd

Sep. 27, 1945 – Sep. 10, 2022

HOBART, IN - Charles "Chuck" Dodd, age 76, passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 10, 2022.

Born in Hammond, he graduated from Donald E. Gavit High School in 1965 and dedicated his career to working at NIPSCO. Formerly of Munster, he and his family moved to Hobart 18 years ago and were welcomed by wonderful neighbors and a warm congregation. He enjoyed fishing with his grandsons, eating out with friends, and watching the Cubs and the Blackhawks win.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly (nee Jackson); son David; and brothers: Robert and Donald. He is survived by his son William (Laura); and grandsons: Connor, Logan, and Brendan.

A service will be held Saturday September 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6240 Grand Blvd, Hobart, IN.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CEREMATION SERVICES, CROWN POINT, IN..

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This cool blue mineral was found in the heat of a volcano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts