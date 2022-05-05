March 31, 1942 - May 2, 2022

HOBART, IN - Charles "Chuck" E. Zimmerman, age 80, of Hobart passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Chuck was born March 31, 1942, in Gary, IN to the late William and Christine (Polly) Zimmerman. Chuck was a teamster that retired from Jupiter Aluminum, he also worked for Welsh Brothers. He was a proud veteran of the US Army.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife Margaret "Peggy" Zimmerman; three daughters: Sharlene (Danny) Adams of Portage, Ellen (Patrick) Cano of Crown Point, and Colleen (Juvi Bolanos) Kamieniecki of East Chicago; five grandchildren: Leah, Bethany, Jade, Isaac, and Noah; and a sister, Gail Singer of Calumet Township; his sister-in-law Nancy (Jerry) Michna of Highland; sister-in-law Laura Chapski of Portage; and many nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Jill; and son Jonathan Zimmerman.

A memorial service for Chuck will be conducted at 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. A memorial visitation will be held prior to the service on Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be giving to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

