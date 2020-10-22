MUNSTER, IN — Charles "Chuck" F. Moya, 90, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday October 13, 2020. Chuck was born on January 20, 1930, in Coffeyville, KS, the son of Joseph and Sarah (Ruiz) Moya. He was a combat veteran of the Korean War, serving as a specialist in Tactical Air Control for the United States Marine Corps. After serving his country, Chuck graduated from Valparaiso University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, he worked at Firestone Tire and later Simmons until they closed their Munster factory in the mid-1970s. He subsequently worked at multiple rail car companies as a quality control manager, until retiring at age 65. While working his day job, he concurrently started his own accounting and income tax services firm, building a business that lasted 40 years. After "retiring" in 1995, he also started his own rail car inspection business and continued operating both of his businesses well into his 80s.