Charles "Chuck" Grider Streetman Jr.

He graduated from East Gary Edison High School and Ball State University. Chuck received numerous honors in his life. Football opened many doors for him at Ball State, semi-professionally, and then signing with the Detroit Lions. He taught advanced biology for many years at North Montgomery High School and was honored as North Montgomery Teacher of the Year in 1999. He was inducted into East Gary Edison High School Hall of Fame, Ball State University Hall of Fame as an individual in 1993 and then in 2013 as part of an undefeated team that made Ball State's first bowl appearance. Chuck was also inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and the Indiana Wrestling Hall of Fame. He served many years as an official at the Indiana State Wrestling tournaments. Chuck coached football at Delta High School, Muncie Southside, and North Montgomery High School. He also worked as the athletic director at Southmont High School and a defensive coach at Wabash College. Despite all the awards he received, he took the greatest pride in the impact that he had on young people. Many in Montgomery County were lucky enough to call him their teacher, their coach, and their friend.