Charles "Chuck" Hahn

Meet with the family on Thursday July 8, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday July 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Meet with the family before mass at 9:00 a.m at St. Paul Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Burial at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, IN.