HOBART, IN - Charles 'Chuck' Harry Reibly, age 87 of Hobart, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point. He was born in Valparaiso, IN on September 29, 1931 to the late Edward Harold and Ruth Jeannette (nee Waldorph) Reibly. He served during the Korean War in The United States Army. Chuck worked as a meat cutter at Tittle's then later for Wiseway before he retired. He was an avid NASCAR and football fan.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Ann (nee Pratt) Reibly; children, Barbara Carley, Laura (Kevin) Gallahan, Theresa Conradson, Charles E. (Melanie) Reibly, Monica (Bryan) Fischer; grandchildren, Alexandra Carley, Allison (Robert) Clegg, Kyle Gallahan, Sarah Gallahan, John Conradson, Andrew Reibly, Michael Reibly, Marcus Reibly, Veronica Fischer, Mary Margaret Fischer; and siblings, Carolyn Reibly, Kenneth (Lynda) Reibly. He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and John Reibly; and his parents.
Memorial contributions, in Charles's honor, may be made to St. Bridget Church, 107 Main St. Hobart, IN 46342.
A funeral mass for Chuck will be held Friday, December 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating at St. Bridget Church, 107 Main St. Hobart, IN 46342. For more information, please call REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL at 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.