VALPARAISO, IN - Charles "Chuck" L. Whelan, age 69, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020. He was born on January 11, 1951 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Charles A. and Dorothy (nee Threadway) Whelan. He married the love of his life, Ruth Mason on April 13, 1974 in Hobart, IN. Charles was a longtime resident of Northwest Indiana and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Bethlehem Steel as a Crane Operator and was a member of Deep River Church of Christ. He was a loving man who loved to talk and never met a stranger. Chuck was an avid Raiders, Nascar and Cubs fan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.