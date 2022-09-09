Charles "Chuck" Lee Livesay, Sr.

April 6, 1939 - Sep. 6, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Charles "Chuck" Lee Livesay, Sr., age 83, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Charles was born April 6, 1939 to the late George Glenn and Carmen (Puckett) Livesay in Salem, IL.

Chuck is preceded in death by his son, Louise Glenn Livesay; former wife, Gladys R. (Nellett) Livesay; grandson, Daniel C. Kallay, Jr.; and brother, Bobby G. Livesay.

He leaves behind his three children: Karen (Gary) Livesay-Brandt, Charles (Wileen) Livesay, and Sally (Mark) Kallay; grandchildren: David, Krista-Lynn and Craig Kallay, Charles and Jessey Livesay, Mathew and Sarah Livesay, Paul and Lauren Kallay, Tony Kally, and Neil and Lauren Kallay; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn (Wayne) Schreider of Lake Havasu, AZ; sister-in-law, Sharon Livesay of Manteno, IL; and five nieces and nephews.

Chuck had a remarkable work ethic. He worked for many years between C&EI / MOPAC and Union Pacific, to name a few. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy from 1956-1959. He was a proud, active member of the F.O.E. in Crown Point, IN. His family will remember him as an avid hunter, camper, and traveler who loved fishing and family gatherings. He made many lasting memories at family reunions. His quick wit and wisdom will be forever missed.

A Public Visitation for Charles will be held Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307, followed by a Funeral Service with military honors beginning at 5:30 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Livesay family.