April 20, 1937-Jan. 2, 2023

HAMMOND – Charles “Chuck” Leonard Scott Sr., age 85, of Hammond, passed away Monday, January 2nd, 2023. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 20th, 1937. Chuck graduated from Calumet High School in Gary Indiana in 1955 and served in the Navy Reserve before settling into a career as a Machinist at Inland Steel, Plant 1.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Dimple Charlene Scott, and three sons: Christopher Scott (Valparaiso, IN), Charles (Patti) Scott Jr. (Munster, IN) and Craig (Kelly) Scott (Fairfield, IL); sister, Marilyn (Harvey) Ellis; four grandchildren: Kelsey Scott, Connor Scott, Jack Scott and Carey Scott; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Viola Scott; and brothers Gene Scott and Richard Scott.

Chuck was a lifelong member of the Black Oak Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping in his younger years, and traveled extensively in retirement. He was also a renowned Pinochle enthusiast who rarely missed an opportunity to play.

A funeral service for Chuck will take place Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 10:00a.m. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 8178 S. Cline Ave., Crown Point, Indiana. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6th, 2023 from 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at the same funeral home.