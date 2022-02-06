Feb. 8, 1936 - Jan. 30, 2022

CEDAR LAKE - Charles "Chuck" Molden, age 85, a longtime resident of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Molden (nee Huseman); children: Pamela (William Edmondson) Bailey, Dee (John) Zembillas, Beth Stickle, Craig (Karen) Molden; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Mike Von Braunsberg; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Chuck was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Von Braunsberg; parents: Everett and Alice Molden; and five siblings.

Chuck was a faithful and longtime member of Holy Name Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School and then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Chuck then worked at U.S. Steel for 13 years and then started his own company, Spencer Biscuit Inc., with his good friend Bob Schreiber and he retired in 2001. Chuck was an active member and former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Marian Council #3840. He loved working in his yard and garden, golfing, and was an avid outdoorsman. Chuck especially loved spending time with his family and grandkids.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 19, 2022 DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM with Rev. Edward Tlucek officiating. Inurnment to follow at Holy Name Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Charles' name to Wounded Warrior Project.

Visit Chuck's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.