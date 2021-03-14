Apr. 9, 1931 - Mar. 10, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN - Charles "Chuck" R. Krieter, age 89, of Highland, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born April 9, 1931 in Crown Point, IN.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Paula A. (nee Yonker); three sons: Joe (Kathy) Krieter, Tim (Lori) Krieter, and Dan (Sandy) Krieter; four daughters: Theresa Krieter, Janeen (Rob) DeLaney, Diane (Rich) Reddington, and May (Bob) Barton; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Krieter, ten sisters, and four brothers.
Charles was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, IN and was a Korean War veteran. He retired from Republic Steel with 33 years as a turn stocker, and then retired from Lear Seating Corporation after 20 years at the age of 83.
His great gardening skills and hard work provided food for his family and friends. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Chuck was quick with a joke and the stories he told captivated everyone. Chuck will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be Monday, March 15, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a 2:30 p.m. Prayer Service.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 525 N Broad St, Griffith, IN 46319 at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com