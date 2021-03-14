Apr. 9, 1931 - Mar. 10, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Charles "Chuck" R. Krieter, age 89, of Highland, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born April 9, 1931 in Crown Point, IN.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Paula A. (nee Yonker); three sons: Joe (Kathy) Krieter, Tim (Lori) Krieter, and Dan (Sandy) Krieter; four daughters: Theresa Krieter, Janeen (Rob) DeLaney, Diane (Rich) Reddington, and May (Bob) Barton; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Krieter, ten sisters, and four brothers.

Charles was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, IN and was a Korean War veteran. He retired from Republic Steel with 33 years as a turn stocker, and then retired from Lear Seating Corporation after 20 years at the age of 83.

His great gardening skills and hard work provided food for his family and friends. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Chuck was quick with a joke and the stories he told captivated everyone. Chuck will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.