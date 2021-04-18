LOWELL, IN - Charles "Chuck" W. Thompson II, age 68 of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2021.

He is survived by wife of 46 years, Mary Lou (Swanson); three children: Laura (Christopher) Ashcraft, Alyssa (Erik) Hildebrandt, and Charles "Chip" (Megan) Thompson III; grandchildren: Christopher (Heather), James (Kim), Ryan (Kayla) Ashcraft, Samantha (Trey) Atwood, Tate and Cade Hildebrandt, Charles "Chase" IV, Evan and Graham Thompson; great grandchildren: Alyson and CJ Ashcraft; sister, Jane Thompson; brother, John Thompson.

Charles was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Crown Point where he was an usher, member of the softball and dartball teams, handy man ministry, and mission building trips. He enjoyed fishing and golfing and watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. He was a sheet metal worker for Local #20. Chuck was a graduate of Highland High School.