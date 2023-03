HAMMOND, IN - Pastor Charles D. Hudson, age 48, of Hammond, IN passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Visitation: Friday March 10, 2023 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church, 833 Conkey St., Hammond, IN; with Musical to follow at 7:00 p.m. at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th St., Hammond, IN. Funeral: Saturday March 11, 2023 10:00 a.m. at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th St., Hammond, IN. Interment: Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Services entrusted To POWELL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME.