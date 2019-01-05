HAMMOND, IN - Charles D. Pearson, age 57, of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Janice Pearson; daughter Christina Cooper; grandchildren Nick, Jeremy, and Zachary; parents Ron and Linda Pearson; sisters Lesa (Ron) Grayson and Rhonda (Pat) Liphard; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Jeremy Cooper and his grandparents Don and Kathleen Pearson and Ralph and Vada McKinley.
Services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John on Sunday, January 6, 2019 with visiting from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m.
Chuck was a UPS driver for 22 years, a harness horse racing trainer, Boy Scout leader, and baseball enthusiast including coaching and rooting for the White Sox. His true passion; however, was his friends and family. Donations to the Chuck Pearson fundraiser on Go Fund Me would be appreciated.