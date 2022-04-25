Dec. 04, 1953 - March 25, 2022
HAMMOND - Charles David Legg, age 68, of Loganville, GA, and San Antonio, TX, originally from Hammond, IN, passed away on March 25, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Junella; and brothers: James and Gregory.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Galina; and daughters: Connie, Karen (Jeremy), Danielle (Danny) and Annabella; and numerous grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
He served as a Sergeant with the 82nd Airborne in the United States Army. He was a police officer for 26 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Shift Commander with the Hammond Police Department. He also retired from the San Antonio Police Department, where he was a North Side School District Dispatcher. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church of Highland, located at 8720 Orchard Drive, Highland, IN, and Monday, May 2, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at New Albany National Cemetery, located at 1943 Ekin Avenue, New Albany, IN.