Charles David Legg

He served as a Sergeant with the 82nd Airborne in the United States Army. He was a police officer for 26 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Shift Commander with the Hammond Police Department. He also retired from the San Antonio Police Department, where he was a North Side School District Dispatcher. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church of Highland, located at 8720 Orchard Drive, Highland, IN, and Monday, May 2, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at New Albany National Cemetery, located at 1943 Ekin Avenue, New Albany, IN.