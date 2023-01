INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Charles Dell Cobb, 42, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, in Franklin, IN.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:00AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church 3939 Drummond Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN.

Live streaming can be viewed at 11:00AM at www.divinityfuneralhome.com.