Charles E. Brewer, Jr. "Eddy"

Charles E. 'Eddy' Brewer Jr.

LAKE STATION, IN — Charles E. "Eddy," Brewer Jr., 70, of Lake Station, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Brewer (nee) Lenzo; children, Paul Brewer, Charles (Ariel) Brewer III and Jason Komenda; grandchildren: Breana Brewer, Ayden Brewer, Stefen Brewer and Gabe (Brianna) Brewer; siblings: Gary (Sheryl) Brewer, Kenneth (Debbie) Brewer, Tony (Kathy) Brewer, Linda Coffman, Page (Dave) Mol, Tammy (Bob) Whisenant and Tina Dilbeck; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Eddy is preceded in death by his parents, Charles "Chubby" Brewer Sr., and Pearl Marie Brewer.

Eddy was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a true southern gentleman. He was a "good ol' soul" who always put everyone before himself. He enjoyed working on his barn and was passionate about restoring classic cars. He was retired from US Steel after 47 years of employment. He will be deeply missed by so many that knew him and his memories will be forever etched in our hearts. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Diabetes Association.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, January 7, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville IN. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 107 Main St., Hobart, IN 46342, visitation from 9:00 a.m - 10:00 a.m. with funeral Mass beginning promptly at 10:00 a.m., Father Bertino officiating. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. Any further information please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com