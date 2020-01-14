{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - Charles E. Luedtke, age 89, of Hobart, passed away January 12, 2020. Visitation for Chuck will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will take place Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at BURNS (Hobart). Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Please refer to the BURNS FUNERAL HOME website for the full obituary.

