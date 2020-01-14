HOBART, IN - Charles E. Luedtke, age 89, of Hobart, passed away January 12, 2020. Visitation for Chuck will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will take place Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at BURNS (Hobart). Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Please refer to the BURNS FUNERAL HOME website for the full obituary.
Breaking
Recommended
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Medical
Service
Service
Latest Local Offers
Weddings by Rev. Doug Klukken - NWI Wedding Officiant
Midwest Express Clinic / Crown Point
Be Your Very Best by Diana Govert