INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Charles E. Stanier, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 18, 2021. He made sure he was surrounded by his loving wife of over 53 years, Janice Stanier, as well as his daughters: Jennifer Green, Becky DeRuntz and Laura Knight. Charles' granddaughters: Sophie, Josephine and Ruby, were also able to say goodbye, as well as his sons-in-law: Robert DeRuntz and Michael Knight. He will be dearly missed by his sister, Jan Plummer and his nieces: Tracy Murphy and Pam Adamik, and their respective families; along with his nephew, Chris Plummer.

Charles was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Gary, Indiana. He received his BS from Duke University where he played football and his Master's Degree from Butler University. Charles began teaching Social Studies at Valparaiso High School in 1967, where he taught for thirty-three years before retiring in 2000. Charles taught summer school for more than 15 years so that the family could make ends meet. He coached both football and wrestling, and helped lead the Valparaiso Vikings football team to the 3A State Championship in 1975. His girls will always remember the firetruck ride through town. One of his proudest achievements was being inducted into the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame. He was a constant presence in the Porter County 4-H Horse and Pony club, cheering his daughters on and helping build the horse barns at the Expo Center in Valparaiso, Indiana.