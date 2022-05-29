ANTHEM, AZ - Charles E. Winkler of Anthem Arizona, 80 years of age, passed away at the Hospice of the Valley on May 19, 2022. He was a former resident of Schererville, Indiana and owner of Professional Cleaning Services. He served in the US Army and is survived by his wife, Nancy (Kasprzyk); sister, Ann Marie Wheeler; brother, David; and three nieces and two nephews. Services will be held at the military cemetery Cave Creek, Arizona. He will be greatly missed on the golf course and in the hearts of his family and friends.