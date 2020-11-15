Charles Edward Hahn

Chuck graduated from MC Elston High School in 1954, served two stints in the US Army from 1959 to 1961, and spent most of his working years in the banking and finance industry, mostly with Heights Finance Corporation, as well as with various banks in Michigan City and Kokomo, IN. He was also a very successful coach and role model for the CYO boys high school basketball team at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Michigan City for several years. After his retirement, he spent lots of his time in the summers on the golf courses at Valparaiso Country Club and Sand Creek Country Club, and part of his winters in Aruba for several years. Chuck and Emily have been living at Residences at Coffee Creek for the last few years in an assisted living apartment, and the Hahn family would like to thank the administration and staff at RCC for their kindness and attentiveness to both Chuck and Emily.