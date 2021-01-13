Charles Edward Polk

Dec. 21, 1952 — Jan. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV — Charles Edward Polk, 68, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully at his home in Las Vegas, NV, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. He was born December 21, 1952, to the late Edward and Zora Polk.

Loving father of Kendall Polk, the late Edward C. Polk and the late Carlos Polk Picardo. Beloved brother of Geri Westberg (Raymond) and Josephine Gomez (Joseph) and the late Jacqueline Santucci (Arthur). Fond uncle to Diane, Lynda, Laurie, Larry, Michael Edward, Michael Joseph and Jaclyn. Charlie will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hites Funeral Home of Las Vegas, NV.

A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Interment of cremains, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.