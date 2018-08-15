HAMMOND, IN - Charles Ernest Lanham, age 64, of Hammond, IN passed away on August 11, 2018. He is survived by his sisters: Sharon Yudis and Karen James; brothers: Jeff (Donna) Yudis and Mark Yudis; nieces: Violet Yudis and Lesley James; nephews: Sean Yudis and Eric James; and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother: Violet Yudis and brothers: Larry Yudis and Randy Yudis.
Charles loved bowling and watching the White Sox and the Blackhawks.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday August 16, 2018 from 11:00AM-12:00PM with a service to follow at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers; donation can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation in his loving memory. Please visit www.burnskish.com