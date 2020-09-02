× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Charles F. Gates, 82, of Merrillville, passed away on April 9, 2020, at the Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette.

Born in Memphis, TN, he was the son of Sarah (Ward) and Charlie Gates. He attended Froebel High School in Gary and joined the Air Force at the age of 17 where he often competed as a light weight boxer. After his time in the service Charles worked as a Surgical Tech, Deputy Coroner, and Correctional Officer. He enjoyed playing golf, hosting pool parties, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by the mothers of his children: Pamela Gates and Priscilla Patrick; children: Anthony (Jackie) Gates, Yolanda (Irvin) Wesley, Alexander (Alayna) Gates, and Michael Gates, as well as his six grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life memorial picnic on September 5, 2020, at Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322, at Stand 1 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. for all to attend.