Charles F. Horgash

HIGHLAND, IN — Charles F. Horgash, known as Charlie, 88, of Highland, died peacefully on December 18, 2020.

Charlie was born February 19, 1932, in Claire's, PA. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and lived a long and blessed life in Highland. Charlie was an active member of St. James Catholic Church. He loved playing cards and was an avid golfer and bowler. He and his wife Dorie loved spending their winters in Sun City, AZ.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolores; his daughter, Janet Paro (Dennis) of SC; his daughter, Laura O'Brien (Craig) of NC; his son, Tom Horgash, of Highland; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren; brother, Bernie Horgash (Joanie), of FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna; sisters, Mary, Anna and Elizabeth; and brothers: John, Joe, Steve and Paul.

The family would like to sincerely thank all those who provided care for Charlie, and to all who have expressed their condolences and sympathy during this time of loss. www.fagenmiller.com