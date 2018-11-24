VALPARAISO, IN - Charles F. Mullen, age 84, of Valparaiso, IN, died Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, IN. Born in Donora, PA on June 28, 1934, he was a son to the late Charles F. and Margaret (Harrison) Mullen. Mr. Mullen was a Veteran serving with the U.S. Army, Artillery Battalion and was a retired steelworker.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister , Lois Podesta. He is survived by a sister Margaret Mullen Walmsley of Erie; a cousin, Richard Harrison of Donora; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018. A blessing service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park.