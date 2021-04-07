 Skip to main content
Charles Francis Schriner, Jr

July 4, 1949 — March 15, 2021

LANSING, IL — Charles Francis Schriner Jr, 71, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021. He was born on July 4, 1949, in Cleveland, OH.

Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Schriner (Knol) of 47 years. He also is survived by his loving children: Candy (Joe) Stadler, Chuck (Shannon) Schriner, Colleen Wawrzycki and Chris Schriner; grandchildren: Aaron, Connor, Eddie, Christina, Charlie, Courtney, Elliott and Lily; his loving sisters, Carolyn Edwards and Connie (Bernie) Lovina; along with many nieces and nephews. Chuck was proceeded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Regina, and sister, Cathleen.

The Schriner family welcomes friends and family to join them on April 9, 2021, at 10:30 for a brief greeting and sharing of condolences followed by service at 11:00. Funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN at 11:00 am. www.kishfuneralhome.net

