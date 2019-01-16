PORTAGE, IN - Charles Franklin Kincheloe, 'Carlo', age 75, of Portage, passed away on January 9, 2019 at his home. Charles was born on March 1, 1943 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Guy Osbourne Kincheloe and Estelle (Crumpler) Kincheloe. Charles served in the United States Army Missile Command and was a Specialist 4 and was awarded the Soldiers Medal of Heroism on June 12, 1963. He married Mariangela Piera Susini on November 16, 1963 and they spent 55 wonderful years together. During those years they built a beautiful family; daughter, Brighitte (David) Snemis and their children, Remy, Martina and Dominic; son, Mark Kincheloe and his children Mallory and Max and another daughter, Jasmin and her children, Delano and Bella.
After being honorably discharged he was hired at Bethlehem Steel and was trained as a welder. Afterwards, he became a general contractor in Portage and was a proud member of the Laborer's Union Local 81. Charles enjoyed traveling, fishing, making amazing fires and was a tall tale storyteller. One of his fondest accomplishments was being a proud father of three Purdue college graduates. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Funeral Services will be held on January 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - PORTAGE, CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held on January 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.