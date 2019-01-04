HIGHLAND, IN - Charles Frederick Matulis, 83, of Highland passed onto glory on December 28, 2018. Charles was born in East Chicago, IN, to Charles and Julia Matulis on September 4, 1935. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN, in 1953. He attended the University of Michigan on a football scholarship from 1953-1957 and graduated with a degree in economics. He married his high school sweetheart, Lucy Balestra, on June 16, 1956. He worked for over 30 years at NIPSCO in Hammond, IN, and retired from Argonne National Laboratories in Lemont, IL. Charles is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucy, and his parents Charles and Julia Matulis.
Charles will be forever missed by his surviving children, Mary (Gary) Heskett of Indianapolis, Roseanne Mallaro, Michael (Suzanne) Matulis, of Medina, MN. Julianne (Ben) Brown of Westfield, IN; and his surviving grandchildren Robert, Matthew, and Nicholas Heskett, Jack and Kara Mallaro, Nina and Maya Matulis, and Allison and Morgan Brown, who brought him the greatest joy. In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Balestra, and siblings Margaret (John) Balazs, Ruth Homco, and Norbert (Karen) Matulis.
Charles, known to most as Chuck or Chuckles, leaves a wonderful legacy of love and family. He loved to cook, hunt, fish, watch sports, enjoy a cold beer and a fine shot of brandy while cheering on his Michigan Wolverines.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME at 2828 Highway Avenue Highland, IN with a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland, IN. Burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Visitation will be Friday, January 4, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Country Charm Assisted Living Facility, the wonderful facility that helped care for dad over the last year.