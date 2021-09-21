ST. JOHN, IN - Charles G Lotton, age 85, of St. John, formerly of Crete, IL, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Mary Lotton; sons: David (Kimberly), Daniel (Kelly Carta), and John (Deborah) Lotton; daughter, Rachel (Robert) Lagestee; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the FAGEN - MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.
Charles was born in a 1 room cabin in Elizabethtown, IL. After becoming a Veteran of the US Air Force he moved to Chicago where he met his wife on the beach and was married 6 months later. He began his career as a hairstylist and eventually owned his own salon in Dolton, IL for 13 years. In November of 1970 he started what would become a 51-year career in the world of glass blowing and would become a world renown artist with examples of his work in all the major museums.