Charles G. Lotton

Charles was born in a 1 room cabin in Elizabethtown, IL. After becoming a Veteran of the US Air Force he moved to Chicago where he met his wife on the beach and was married 6 months later. He began his career as a hairstylist and eventually owned his own salon in Dolton, IL for 13 years. In November of 1970 he started what would become a 51-year career in the world of glass blowing and would become a world renown artist with examples of his work in all the major museums. www.fagenmiller.com