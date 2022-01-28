Charles H. Kiekenapp

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Charles H. "Chuck" Kiekenapp, age 78, late of Schererville, IN, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Loving husband of Karen J. Kiekenapp, nee Gruszka. Devoted father of Julie (Joseph) Kramer. Proud grandfather of Diana, Mary, and Daniel. Dear brother of Jane (Bill) Schoknecht, and Alice (late Mike) Pesich; brother-in-Law of Ron Gruszka. Beloved son-in-law of Dolores (late Jerome) Gruszka. Donut sharing uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Doris Kiekenapp.

Chuck loved vacationing with his family and friends, especially Disney and fishing in Wisconsin. He always had "Good Times" while boating. He could light up a room with his quick wit and humor!

Memorial visitation Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN. Memorial Mass Monday, January 31, 2022 - 10:30 a.m. Directly at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave. Highland, IN, with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Inurnment Calumet Cemetery – Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Share Foundation, 6617 County Rd. 300 E. LaPorte, IN, 46350, appreciated. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.