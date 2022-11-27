March 30, 1946 - Nov. 5, 2022
VALPARAISO - Charles J. Christian, age 76, passed away on November 5, 2022. Born to Stanley G. Christian and Mary "Molly" McGill Christian on March 30, 1946 in Chicago, IL.
Chuck was a Valparaiso native, but moved out east as a child to New Jersey, then Poughkeepsie, NY, where he graduated from Arlington High School in 1964. He went on to spend a year at University of MIchigan in Ann Arbor, then transferred to Valparaiso University, where he graduated with a business degree in 1969. Upon graduating, Chuck went on to work for his grandfather, Charles S. McGill, at the family company, McGill Manufacturing, where he met his wife of 50 years, Kathy Haney. After working at the Valparaiso, Culver, and Malden plants, he was able to enjoy an early retirement. Chuck was a true family man and would go above and beyond for his wife, family, and friends. He loved running, traveling, listening to music, riding his motorcycle, attending Cubs games, telling jokes, and spending time with his family. His huge grin would light up any room he entered. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Survived by wife, Kathleen A. Christian, married in 1972; children, Kara G. (Jeremy) Hammond, Sarah A. Nijhof, Elisabeth "Betsy" D. (Richard) Barger; stepdaughter, Stacey M. (Cam) Rak; sister, Susan C. (Jon) Fraley; grandchildren, Olivier J. Nijhof, Fiona K. Barger, Cora M. Barger, Desmond L. Barger; Step-grandchildren, Kai S. Rak, Dakota W. Rak, Sephra J. Eller, Sarah M. Rak; step-great-grandchildren, Malakai Rak, Eli Rak, and Beau Eller.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Life service, conducted by Pastor John Nitta, held at Dykes Funeral Home in Valparaiso, IN on Wednesday, November 30 at 11 a.m. It will be proceeded by a meeting with the family at 10 a.m. The service will be followed immediately by a gathering at Parea Restaurant. A private burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery at an earlier date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation (www.crazyhorsememorial.org) in memory of Charles J. Christian.
