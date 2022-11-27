Charles J. Christian

Chuck was a Valparaiso native, but moved out east as a child to New Jersey, then Poughkeepsie, NY, where he graduated from Arlington High School in 1964. He went on to spend a year at University of MIchigan in Ann Arbor, then transferred to Valparaiso University, where he graduated with a business degree in 1969. Upon graduating, Chuck went on to work for his grandfather, Charles S. McGill, at the family company, McGill Manufacturing, where he met his wife of 50 years, Kathy Haney. After working at the Valparaiso, Culver, and Malden plants, he was able to enjoy an early retirement. Chuck was a true family man and would go above and beyond for his wife, family, and friends. He loved running, traveling, listening to music, riding his motorcycle, attending Cubs games, telling jokes, and spending time with his family. His huge grin would light up any room he entered. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.