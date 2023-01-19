 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles J. Specht

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Charles J. Specht, age 62, of Schereville passed away Tuesday January 17, 2023.

He is survived by his loving family, wife Barbara; children: Stephanie (Ariel) Braddam, Charles (Taylor) Specht II, Samuel (Collean) Specht, Adaiah Specht; grandson Everett Specht; sister Carolyn Oliver; brothers Jim and Wally Specht.

Preceded in death by his parents George and Rose Specht.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline). Burial will be private.

Friends are invited to visit with Chuck's family on Friday from 4:00-8:00 pm. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.

Chuck retired from the Ford Motor Company and also employed at Tower Automotive Company and the Diafuku Company. Active member at Living Stones Church in Crown Point, IN.

