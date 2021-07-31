Charles J. Thiel

Aug. 23, 1940 - July 23, 2021
DYER, IN - It's with a heavy heart that we announce that on Friday evening July 23, 2021, Charlie Thiel passed away at home peacefully at age 80. He received a call with an offer he couldn't refuse to be with his Heavenly Father. He is now rejoicing with his Heavenly Father and family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Myrtle Thiel and son-in-law, Dave Leon.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Pamela; four children: Denise (Peter) Walstra, Ronda Leon, Sandra (Ted) Noe and Joseph (Jackie) Thiel; grandsons: T.J. (Amanda) Noe, Nicholas Leon and Joey Thiel; great granddaughters: Adriana and Aria Noe; sisters-in-law: Cynthia Smith, Anita Smith, April Smith and Christine Smith; niece, Shelly Smith; brothers: Robert (Mary) Thiel, Jim (Marilyn) Thiel, Pete (Rayette) Thiel, Pat (Kathy) Thiel and Thomas (Roberta) Thiel; and many beloved nieces, nephews; and dear friends.
Charlie was born in Hammond, IN and attended St. John Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1958. After high school he started working full time at the family owned business, Thiel Cabinet Shop which was established by his father in 1945. He learned his craftsmanship from his father, and worked with his three other brothers, until he passed away.
He resided in Dyer and was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In the 1970's he coached Dyer little league and St. Joe's boys basketball. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Bears, Notre Dame, Purdue, NCAA Basketball and the Blackhawks. He played mushball, bowling and was an avid golfer and loved golfing at the Cedar Lake Monastery Club House for many years. Charlie, "Mr. Lucky" as he was called, enjoyed gambling, playing video poker machines and table games.
Charlie was a member of the Dyer Lions Club, Loyal Order of the Moose-Lowell, Sons of the American Legion-Griffith Post 66 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Cedar Lake.
He met Pamela in 1979 and they married on September 8, 1984 and shared 36 1/2 years together. They loved to travel all around the world experiencing new cultures. They especially enjoyed group tours with Brother Maurus Zoeller to the Holy Land, Poland, Egypt, Greece, Parts of Europe….
While at home and his time off from work, he would meet his friends at his favorite watering hole, and enjoyed getting together with friends once a month for lunch.
Pamela: My Charlie told me "Don't try changing me and I won't try changing you". This meant we trusted and respected each other. Loving Charlie and Charlie loving me was the best experience in my life. Charlie showed his love for me by always asking "What can I do for you?" He is my EVERYTHING. My Husband and BEST FRIEND and in my Heart and Mind Forever!
Denise: He was accepting of everyone and refused to judge or dismiss anyone. He so much enjoyed being with people, hearing and telling stories. He was a loving father and I will miss him each and every day.
Ronda: One of my favorite quotes from my Dad is "If you're looking for help, look at the end of your arm" this quote derives from a proverb, "You need to take the first step to help yourself, before others can help you". My Dad was a strong loving father who put us girls ahead of himself. Always there to help us and show us the way. We were so Blessed that God gave us this man to call Dad. My heart has another broken piece that was sent to Heaven.
Sandra: We will never forget his unconditional love, his happy spirit and incredible legacy. I can picture him walking into Heaven, greeted with such excitement by his loved ones. God shining his great light on him with open arms and saying "Come here my son, you did well. You did very well." You will be sorely missed Dad and I love you.
Charlie was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and a dear friend to all. His family meant everything to him. Charlie has touched so many lives over the years. Everyone close to him knew he was a selfless man and father. He had a big heart for others, always lending a hand or giving to others in need. God took him because he did not deserve to suffer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Joliet Street, Dyer, IN beginning with a short visitation at the funeral home at 9:00 AM with prayers at 9:45 AM to process to the church.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN with a vigil service at 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dyer, IN in Charlie Thiel's name. Charlie would love for all to complete a random act of kindness to someone in need to honor him.