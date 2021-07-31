Charles J. Thiel

Charlie was a member of the Dyer Lions Club, Loyal Order of the Moose-Lowell, Sons of the American Legion-Griffith Post 66 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Cedar Lake.

He met Pamela in 1979 and they married on September 8, 1984 and shared 36 1/2 years together. They loved to travel all around the world experiencing new cultures. They especially enjoyed group tours with Brother Maurus Zoeller to the Holy Land, Poland, Egypt, Greece, Parts of Europe….

While at home and his time off from work, he would meet his friends at his favorite watering hole, and enjoyed getting together with friends once a month for lunch.

Pamela: My Charlie told me "Don't try changing me and I won't try changing you". This meant we trusted and respected each other. Loving Charlie and Charlie loving me was the best experience in my life. Charlie showed his love for me by always asking "What can I do for you?" He is my EVERYTHING. My Husband and BEST FRIEND and in my Heart and Mind Forever!

Denise: He was accepting of everyone and refused to judge or dismiss anyone. He so much enjoyed being with people, hearing and telling stories. He was a loving father and I will miss him each and every day.