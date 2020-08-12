Charles Jordan Kingsbury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Charles Jordan Kinsbury, 97 of Valparaiso, a retired journalist and combat veteran of World War II, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born November 23, 1922, on a farm near Kasson, MN, the son of Ralph and Gladys (Johnson) Kingsbury. The family moved to Iowa in 1930 where Charles graduated from a one-room country school. After the family moved again to a farm in Illinois in 1937, Charles graduated from high school twice, first from a three-year school at Kings, IL, and his senior year from Stillman Valley High, IL.

In 1943, Charles entered the US Navy and after attending fire control school was assigned to the battleship USS Mississippi. He earned six battle stars for action in the Western Pacific and was involved in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the biggest sea battle in history and also the battle of Surigao Strait, the last battle involving battleship against battleship. His ship also fired more steel at the enemy than any ship in history. The Mississippi was present in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945 at the signing of the peace treaty with Japan. After his discharge from the Navy in 1946, Charles operated his own farm for two years before enrolling at Cornell College where he received a degree in 1951. He earned his master's degree in journalism from Columbia University in 1955.