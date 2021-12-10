 Skip to main content
Charles L. and Dorothy D. Thompson

Deacon Charles L. Thompson, Sr., age 82, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, IN. Dorothy D. Thompson, age 81, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at her home in Gary, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Charles L. Thompson, Jr. and Rev. Otis Thompson, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.

