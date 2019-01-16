DYER, IN - Charles L. Anderson, 89, of Dyer, passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving children Terry (Diane) Anderson, Gig (Karen) Anderson, Nancy (Gene) Mathews, dear grandchildren Shawn (Elizabeth) Anderson, Todd (Melissa) Anderson, Nina (Jeff) Miller, Melissa (Dave) Ellingsen, Scott Anderson, Jill (Bryan) Postol, Ryan Mathews, beloved great grandchildren Nate Ellingsen, Sydney Ellingsen, Lainey Anderson, Haley Anderson, Paxton Postol, Chase Anderson and Sophie Anderson. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Norma in January 2017.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, January 18, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held 9:30 AM Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Funeral Home, Rev. Arlace Duncan officiating.
Charles attended Pilgrim Holiness Church in Griffith, and was retired from General Motors after 32 years of service in Willow Springs, Illinois.
Donations preferred to Hospice of Calumet Area.
