Charles L. Andrews Jr.

Charles was raised in New Addition and completed his GED in 1977 before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he was discharged in 1981. A lover of essential oils, Charles was a sharp dresser and could get around any city he lived in with no problems.

He is preceded in death by both his father and mother. He leaves behind his only daughter, Lovita, and five grandsons of Indianapolis, IN. He also leaves behind his two younger sisters, Kim (Rod), of St. Louis, MO, and Hope, of East Chicago, IN, as well as two nieces, Ashley (Jeremy), of Durham, NC, and Ericka, of Rochester, NY; and one nephew, Kevin, of Indianapolis, IN. He also leaves behind one aunt, Inell, of Orlando, FL, and one uncle, Richard, of Columbus, GA, as well as a host of cousins, other family and special friends, Silver Battle Jr. and Leroy Hunter Jr.; and his ex-wife, Obie Andrews.