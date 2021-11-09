Charles L. Brewer
Nov. 4, 1940 - Nov. 6, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Charles L. Brewer, age 81, of Schererville, IN passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Charlie was born on November 4, 1940 in Breese, IL to Charles Brewer and Rosalie (Avant) Brewer. Buddy, as he was known as a child, was the second child of Charles and Rosalie. He had six siblings: Marilyn, Noel, Neil, Robert, Jane, and Nolan.
While still small, Charlie's family moved to Washington, IN where they farmed. After graduating from Washington High School in 1958, Charlie joined the Navy. Although he never learned to swim, he sailed much of the Pacific with ports of call in Hawaii, Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam. He was part of the initial crew on the USS Tripoli (LPH-10) when it set sail in 1965.
For part of his naval career, Charlie was stationed in the Great Lakes region where he met Janice Elaine Knutson of Manitowoc, WI in 1963. They married on September 19, 1964 in Manitowoc. From there, they crisscrossed the United States with postings at Whidbey Island, WA, Norfolk, VA, and San Diego, CA. Their first child, Richard Michael, was born on Whidbey Island in 1965. After an honorable discharge in 1968, Charlie and Janice decided to make a home in Schererville, IN as it was the midpoint between their two families. Their second child, Deborah Lynn was born in 1968.
Charlie was an electrician and worked at Budd Company in Gary, IN and Metro Metals (later Great Lakes Processing) in Portage, IN until his retirement in 2005.
He is survived by his wife Janice; his son Richard; his daughter Deborah and her husband Ted Judy; grandsons: Thomas Judy and Matthew Judy; sister Jane Brewer; brothers: Bob Brewer (Diane) and Nolan Brewer (Melvina); brother-in-law Jim Rosenberry; and sister-in-law Judy Brewer. He is proceeded in death by his parents; sister Marilyn Rosenberry; brother Noel Brewer; brother Neil Brewer; and sister-in-law Brenda Jansen.
Family and friends may visit with Charlie's family on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Pastor RE Robinson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
