Charles L. Brewer

Nov. 4, 1940 - Nov. 6, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Charles L. Brewer, age 81, of Schererville, IN passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Charlie was born on November 4, 1940 in Breese, IL to Charles Brewer and Rosalie (Avant) Brewer. Buddy, as he was known as a child, was the second child of Charles and Rosalie. He had six siblings: Marilyn, Noel, Neil, Robert, Jane, and Nolan.

While still small, Charlie's family moved to Washington, IN where they farmed. After graduating from Washington High School in 1958, Charlie joined the Navy. Although he never learned to swim, he sailed much of the Pacific with ports of call in Hawaii, Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam. He was part of the initial crew on the USS Tripoli (LPH-10) when it set sail in 1965.